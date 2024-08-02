American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Short Interest Down 5.6% in July

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABATGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 494,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

American Battery Technology Price Performance

ABAT opened at $1.02 on Friday. American Battery Technology has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABATGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that American Battery Technology will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Battery Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABAT. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Further Reading

