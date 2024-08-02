American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,934 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $679.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

