American International Group Inc. Acquires 4,365 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vita Coco by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 250,024 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 43.2% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 174,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 52,646 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 146,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

COCO opened at $26.55 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $85,549.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,500.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $85,549.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,500.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $201,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,946.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,874 shares of company stock worth $945,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Vita Coco Profile



The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

