American International Group Inc. Acquires 4,540 Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.