American International Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,948 Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,957,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at $3,959,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at $3,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the fourth quarter valued at $4,488,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at $2,363,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RDUS. StockNews.com cut Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 6.3 %

Radius Recycling stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.72%.

Radius Recycling Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

