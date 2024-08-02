American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR opened at $1.51 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $672.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

