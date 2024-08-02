American International Group Inc. Buys 1,810 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after buying an additional 1,165,282 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,082 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,789,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,052 shares of company stock worth $988,396. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLAY

About Relay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.