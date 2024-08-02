American International Group Inc. Buys 41,177 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of bluebird bio worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

BLUE stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.81.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

