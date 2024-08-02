American International Group Inc. Buys 5,864 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,167,000 after buying an additional 260,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Intapp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intapp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 421.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,131. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INTA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intapp

Intapp Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.18 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. Analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.