American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.50. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $136.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

