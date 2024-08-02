American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

