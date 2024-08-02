American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,573,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,456,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 10.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,117,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 200,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,551,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,372 shares during the period. Finally, Pennant Select LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,645,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Jorge Valladares acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

PRM opened at $10.73 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

