American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

PLAY stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

