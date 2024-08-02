American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alector by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 24.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Alector Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $5.72 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

