American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after buying an additional 233,331 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,780,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,195,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. B. Riley cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

