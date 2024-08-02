American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 270.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 193,512 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSCR. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 24,016 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $467,351.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,523,405.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006 in the last ninety days. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

