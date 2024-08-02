American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 480,184 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after buying an additional 801,528 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,119,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 466,165 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATXS stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $614.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

ATXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

