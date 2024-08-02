American International Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $679,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Squarespace by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 157,462 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $9,648,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Stock Performance

NYSE SQSP opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $44.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $108,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,647.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,647.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,469,663.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,706,335 shares in the company, valued at $99,782,571.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,862 shares of company stock worth $19,387,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

