American International Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of BankUnited worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 214,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $39.51.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BankUnited

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,416.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,005. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.