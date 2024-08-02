American International Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

ePlus Stock Up 0.5 %

PLUS opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $93.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $554.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.