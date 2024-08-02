American International Group Inc. Has $164,000 Stock Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $20.44 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

