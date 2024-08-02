American International Group Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 35.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE opened at $6.16 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Articles

