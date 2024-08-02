American International Group Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE NAPA opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $92.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.19 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

