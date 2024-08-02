American International Group Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 562.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

