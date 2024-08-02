American International Group Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 217,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 856,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 51,352 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $639.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

