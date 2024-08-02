American International Group Inc. Has $706,000 Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after buying an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $12,889,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 1,185.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 964,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $9.52 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

