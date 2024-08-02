American International Group Inc. Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,361,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 76,464 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,060 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,417,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

DHT stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of -0.35.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. DHT’s payout ratio is 110.48%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

