American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 78,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWO. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

In related news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $57,123.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,495.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $57,123.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,495.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

