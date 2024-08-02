American International Group Inc. Invests $237,000 in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 716,868 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $636,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
CARGO Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %
CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. On average, analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CRGX
About CARGO Therapeutics
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CARGO Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.