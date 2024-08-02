American International Group Inc. Invests $237,000 in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 716,868 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $636,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CRGX stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. On average, analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

