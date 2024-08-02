American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 776,398 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

