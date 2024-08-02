American International Group Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,086,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2,851.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 332,852 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,689,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $229.81 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $251.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.64 and its 200-day moving average is $217.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.76, a P/E/G ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

