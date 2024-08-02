American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,347 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNCY. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,800 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,078,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after buying an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 134,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 99,097 shares in the last quarter.

SNCY stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $613.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,964 shares of company stock valued at $189,075 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

