American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 82,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Redwood Trust

In related news, CFO Brooke Carillo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

RWT opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $933.64 million, a PE ratio of 100.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

