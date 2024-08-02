American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 610.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $885.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LQDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,437 shares of company stock worth $268,549. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Profile



Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

