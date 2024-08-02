American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91 and a beta of 2.23. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $23.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

