American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,754,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,010,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,530,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 95.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $74.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

