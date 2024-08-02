American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SENEA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $914,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 42.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

SENEA opened at $59.90 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $416.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

