American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,233 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 34,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 166,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 87,433 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,852,000 after buying an additional 900,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX opened at $41.13 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $48.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

