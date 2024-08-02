American International Group Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCF. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after buying an additional 1,639,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 131.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 107,706 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 286,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 86,587 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

