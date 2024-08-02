American International Group Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

AIV opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.37. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

