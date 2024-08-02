American International Group Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,539 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Perficient worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.62. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $75.50.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

