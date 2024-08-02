American International Group Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 9.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sylvamo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138,655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Sylvamo by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sylvamo by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Stock Down 1.0 %

SLVM opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

