American International Group Inc. Sells 178 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AAR by 737.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AAR by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.54. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,708. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

