American International Group Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 102.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 215,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDB opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.77. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

