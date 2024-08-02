American International Group Inc. Sells 2,641 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ATSG stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $985.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATSG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

