American International Group Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Huron Consulting Group worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $29,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,872 shares of company stock worth $3,601,300. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $115.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

