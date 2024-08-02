American International Group Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jack in the Box worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 840.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 137,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $57.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.91. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $97.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

