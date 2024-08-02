American International Group Inc. Sells 43 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CorVel by 65.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total value of $46,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 858 shares in the company, valued at $198,318.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 18,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.14, for a total value of $4,968,324.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,291,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,293,771.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total value of $46,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares in the company, valued at $198,318.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,738 shares of company stock worth $15,532,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $306.80 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $321.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.89. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter.

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.