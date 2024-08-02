American International Group Inc. Sells 703 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

