American International Group Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Kennametal worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kennametal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,275.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

